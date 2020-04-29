|
Burton DuBoe, son of Harry and Florence Dubofsky, husband to Eileen DuBoe, has passed at the age of 85 from the COVID-19 virus. Burt is survived, loved and celebrated by his wife Eileen; children Robert and Wendy; son-in-law Leon; three grandchildren Sean, Lauren and Bailey; and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Burt was a graduate of Roosevelt University and Northwestern University Law School, which he attended on full scholarship. He was a JD and CPA. He built a law practice and commercial real estate development firm in partnership with his wife Eileen. He pushed the boundaries of his time, lived an extraordinary life and was a role model to live an ethical life, try new things and take chances.
He helped beautify the township he lived in and helped build the bike path in his neighborhood. He cared about nature, the environment and waste long before it was on the world's radar. He volunteered to serve in the Army. He ran the Boston Marathon, was a triathlete, roller-bladed, kayaked and hang-glided. He traveled the world from Alaska to Antarctica. He loved rugged adventure, tools, chocolate and a good buffet. He was open to people and helped whomever he could.
He taught us to ski, to camp, to set and reach important goals, and to always do the right thing. He had a way of deciphering right from wrong easily. We remember Burt as Fair, Friendly, Head-Strong, Heart-Strong, Pioneering, Piercingly Intelligent, Frugal, Down-to-Earth and Loving.
He was a famously good dancer who loved freedom. His dance with life was challenged at the end, but his courage and spirit never dimmed. He will be in our hearts forever and we know he is now free.
Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva are private. There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering announced at a future time when it is safe. Donations may be sent to The Covid-19 Relief Fund at Northwestern Medicine,
foundation.nm.org to ensure all people are able to receive the healthcare they deserve. His family is enormously grateful to the Northwestern Memorial Hospital doctors, nurses and staff for his incredible care. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2020