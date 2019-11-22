|
|
Burton "Burt" E. Dikelsky, age 74, was born February 18, 1945, in Chicago, and died November 2, 2019, in Crete, Illinois. Beloved husband of 36 years to Mayo (nee Schulenburg) Dikelsky. Loving father to Michael (Carol) Dikelsky and Sheryl Dikelsky. Cherished grandfather of Alexander and Jacob Dikelsky. Dear brother of Esther (Bruce) Dodt and uncle to Gwendolyn (Shawn) Parsin. Preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Helene Dikelsky, brother Norman and nephew Benjamin Dodt.
Burt's career reflected his passion for theater and the performing arts. After teaching speech and drama at Naperville Central and Naperville North High Schools from 1968 to 1979, Burt worked as a theater administrator for the Albuquerque Little Theater, Barn Dinner Theater (Albuquerque), Albuquerque Civic Light Opera Association (now Musical Theater Southwest), Paramount Arts Center/Aurora Civic Center Authority Theater Complex (Aurora, IL) and the Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University (GSU), where he served as executive director from 1997 until he retired in 2011.
Burt tirelessly promoted arts in education, ensuring that local schoolchildren had access to programs that were relevant to their lives and supportive of their learning and development. At GSU and post-retirement, at Rialto Square Theatre (Joliet), he enjoyed welcoming students from the Chicago Southland to attend live performances. Ever a teacher, Burt was also a generous mentor and supportive colleague to many professionals in the arts community.
Burt was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs. As a teenager, he worked as a concessions vendor at Wrigley Field and Comiskey Park. He enjoyed traveling and was a model train enthusiast. Burt's one-of-a-kind perspectives and enduring warmth and wisdom were blessings to those who knew him.
Burt's family and the Center for Performing Arts at GSU will host an event in memory of his life and legacy at 11:30 am on Sat., November 30, at the Center for Performing Arts, Governors State University, 1 University Pkwy, University Park, IL 60484. In lieu of flowers & in honor of Burt's contributions to arts in education, donations are appreciated to: Burton E. Dikelsky Memorial Access to Arts Fund (www.govst.edu/dikelskyfund/). Share your memories on Facebook @RememberingBurtDikelsky.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 22, 2019