Burton F. Perlow
Burton F. Perlow, age 71, of Chicago, retired and respected teacher and football coach at Wheeling High School and Holmes Middle School, devoted son of the late Leo and the late Mildred Perlow; loving brother of Arlene (Phil) Lieb, Jim (Sandra Allen) Perlow, Mark Perlow, Earl (Grant Kaufman) Perlow, and the late Judith Lerner; adored uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews and treasured friend to many. Burt was lovingly cared for by Kim and Sander. The graveside service and shiva will be private. Contribution may be made to a charity of your choice. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
