|
|
Burton Feingold, age 88, beloved husband of the late Sandra Feingold, loving father of Michael (Deb) and William (Carole) Feingold; cherished Grandpa of Liz (Nate) Fasel, Jenn, Adam, Sari, and Lauren Feingold; Preceded in death by his sisters Fran Gold and Harriett Goldberg. Services, Tuesday, October 29, 11:30 AM at Am Yisrael Conservative Congregation, 4 N Happ Road, Northfield. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Selfhelp Home (Chicago), , or Am Yisrael Conservative Congregation. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 28, 2019