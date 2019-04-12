lived a fulfilling 86 yrs and passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019, with his family at his bedside in Chicago, IL. Burt was born in Milwaukee, WI to Mildred Schmidt Klabunde and Herbert W. Klabunde, raised in Milwaukee and Kenosha, and settled in the Chicago area for the past 55 years. Burt was the fabulous and beloved husband and most dear and trusted friend of Lorraine "Lori" for forty years; adored father of Kurt (Naomi); proud grandpa of Mia; and loving father of Keith and Carrie (Brad) by Barbara Murzyn. He graduated from Michigan State University in 1958, majoring in Wood Technology (Packaging) and remained forever an MSU fan and an occasional critic of Coach Izzo. He served in the US Army for two years, first stationed in the Security Agency at Ft. Devins, MA, training in high-speed Morse intercept and afterwards was transferred to Ft. Jaouchca, AZ. His professional life included Research and Development with Continental Can, but primarily involved extensive years in Tech Service and problem resolution for International Paper, which allowed him to travel to all 50 states and overseas. He was appreciated for his ability, tact, insight and trust in his professional career. He loved fishing, shooting sports, sailing, skiing, bowling, running track, biking and traveling, but especially spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Good Days. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Drake & Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. Funeral Mass Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. meeting at St. Matthias Church, 2310 W. Ainslie St., Chicago, IL 60625. Interment at Arlington Park Cemetery, Greenfield, WI. Info 773-561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary