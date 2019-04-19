Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Burton H. Robin, 93. Beloved husband of Suzanne Krill. Loving father of David (Kathy) Robin, Carol Robin and Jerry (Irene Rosenthal) Robin and Eileen (Kevin Landy) Krill. Cherished grandfather of Jeremy (Annie Valente) Robin, Melinda Robin and Joey Landy. Great-grandfather of Graham Robin Valente. Dear brother of the late Florence Robin and Helen Robin. Service Monday 1pm at Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 South Hyde Park Blvd., Chicago, IL 60615. Interment Oak Woods Cemetery, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Congregation Rodfei Zedek www.rodfei.org/donate or the Chicago Jewish Historical Society, 610 South Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60605 www.chicagojewishhistory.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
