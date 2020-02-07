|
|
Burton Leader, age 83, of Northbrook, respected CPA, who was loved by his family, friends, and clients; beloved husband for 61 years of Marilyn Leader, nee Frankenstein; loving father of Robin (Daniel) Kuznetsky, Marc (Yimin) Leader, and Beth (Josh) Pearlman; adored Papa of Jacob, Sam, Jack, and Carly; devoted son of the late Hy and the late Tilly Leader; cherished brother of Michael (Pam) Leader; dear brother-in-law of the late Robert (Susan) Frankenstein; treasured uncle. With deep appreciation to the Whitehall Community and Suncrest Hospice for their remarkable care. Service Sunday, 1:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 Blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2020