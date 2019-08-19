|
|
Burton Lubow, 76, passed away on August 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Edie Lubow, nee Astrin. Loving father of Jason and Randi (Josh) Harwood. Proud papa of Noah and Ava Harwood. Dear brother of June (Joel) Levin. Caring son of the late Anna Lubow. Admired brother-in-law and uncle. Devoted friend and mentor to many. Our family is thankful for the caring and support of his lifetime friends and club brothers. Memorial service Tuesday, 2:00 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 www.journeycare.org and Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, (BJBE) 1201 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield, IL 60015, www.bjbe.org Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 19, 2019