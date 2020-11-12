Burton M. Eisenberg died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the age of 78 of Covid 19, but his knees gave out many years earlier. If they hadn't, maybe he could have outrun this insidious scourge of a disease. Burt's life was filled with many loves; one was running. As a west side Chicago kid and as a yearly summer kid in Union Pier, Michigan, at Grandma Minnie's house, he played softball every day. These blissful days ended when Burt left for college at the University of Illinois where he was a Phi Ep, earned a B.S. in Accounting, became a CPA, and then began his career as a tax accountant, ending as a Partner at Michael Silver & Co. After college he resumed running, of course, running every day, sometimes twice a day, entering races including the Chicago Marathon. Another love of Burt's was the Bears. He passed on this love to his two nephews, Adam and Max. Burt could talk endlessly about the Bears, their trades, their wins, but especially their losses. The other great love in Burt's life was his family. His parents (Bessie, nee Waxman, and Nathan) proceeded him in death along with his great-grandparents, grandparents, many aunts and uncles and cousins. He is survived by his special aunt, Eleanor Goodman, who is 99 years young. Burt is also survived by his brother Marshall (JoAnn), his nephew Adam (Agnieszka), their children Nicholas and Roxana, and his nephew Max (Irene) and their son Jayce. Burt is also survived by his younger brother Richard who lives in Florida. Burt was blessed to have many surviving cousins who live around the United States and who will think of him every time the Bears play a game or a Marathon is run. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be Zoomed on Friday, 12 Noon CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click onto Burt's photo and scroll down to Service Details to register for the Zoom stream. Contributions may be made to NATAL, which has partnered with JUF Chicago to help provide tools and coping mechanism to those suffering emotionally from COVID-19 www.natal.org
.il Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.