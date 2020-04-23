|
Burton "Burt" Miller, MD, age 78, of Deerfield; beloved husband of Elaine, nee Jacobson; loving father of Cheryl (Robert) Giddens, Dr. Scott (Stacie) Miller, Dr. Nolan (Dr. Elizabeth) Miller, and Dr. Robin (Dr. Michael) Pisacano; adored "Pa Burt" of Matthew, Jaclyn, and Jordan Giddens, Tim and Justin Miller, Will Miller, and Jolee, A.J. and Tommy Pisacano; devoted son of the late Jack and the late Ida Miller; cherished brother of Vivian (late Lawrence) Stern; dear brother-in-law of Leila (Roger) Schwartz, and Mark (Eda) Jacobson; treasured uncle and friend to many. He was a dedicated, well respected physician and surgeon at Condell Medical Center, Lake Forest Hospital and St. Therese Medical Center. He provided excellent care to his patients over his 35-year career. Burt was a distinguished former faculty member of the University of Illinois College of Medicine and Chicago Medical School. Proud partner and mentor to his son, Dr. Scott Miller. Upon retirement, he enjoyed being "Pa Burt" and spending time with his grandchildren, watching sporting events, concerts, or just going for ice cream. Due to the pandemic virus and our concern for our extended family and friends, the graveside service and shiva will be private. Contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., #1200, Chicago, IL 60601 www.cancer.org/about-us/local/illinois.html. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020