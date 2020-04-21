|
Burton (Burt) S. Garbow, 90, of Park Forest, Illinois, passed away on April 13, 2020 in New York. Burt was born in Chicago to Benjamin and Libbie Garbow. He attended South Shore High School, earned both Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Mathematics from the University of Chicago, and went on to serve two years in the U.S. Army.
Burt worked his entire career in applied mathematics at Argonne National Laboratory. He was an accomplished pianist, Torah reader, math tutor and teacher. After his retirement, Burt was a dedicated reader and editor for Learning Ally and a volunteer tax preparer.
Burt is survived by his wife of 66 years, Miriam (née Dosick); his children Joel (Debbie) Garbow and Ellen (Andrew) Howse; his five grandchildren: Shula (Moshe), Rena (Rabbi Dov), Tamar (Shmuli), Thomas and Gabriella; his eight great-grandchildren, including: Esther Tova, Akiva, Eliyahu, Nechemia, Lielle, Leora and Shalva; his brother Mel (Dene) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private service was held in New York. Donations may be made to a .
May his memory be for a blessing.
