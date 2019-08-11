|
|
Burton Sharpe, 86; beloved husband for 63 wonderful years to Peggy nee Kaplan; loving father of Steven Sharpe (Darin Schonzeit), Julie (Dan) Wellisch and the late Barry Sharpe; proud and adoring Grandpa Burt of Sam Sharpe (fiancée Ali Kirsch), Gregory Sharpe and Benji Wellisch; dear brother of the late Jack Sharpe; treasured uncle and cousin to many. Burt was a CPA for over 50 years, an avid golf and tennis player and deeply devoted to his family. Chapel service Monday, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shir Hadash Synagogue, 200 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, IL 60090. For information and to leave condolences: (847) 255-3520
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019