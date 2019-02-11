|
Burton Yale Pines, age 78. forever loving husband of Helene Brenner, died after a short illness.Chicago born and graduate of Nicolas Senn High School, graduate of The University of Wisconsin, Madison, (PhD in European History), University of Wisconsin History instructor, TIME magazine correspondent in Hamburg, Bonn, Viet Nam and Chicago, editor in World and Nation section, TIME magazine, senior executive at The Heritage Foundation, president of BookNet cable tv channel, author of "Back to Basics,"" Out of Focus" and "America's Greatest Blunder", Freedom's Foundation Award recipient, three-time recipient of the New York Newspaper Guild's "Page One Award. Son of Hyman and Mary Pines, brother to Gary(Vicki) Pines, grandson of Samuel and Lena Kaplan and David and Ester Pines, uncle to Jamie and Sam Pines and their children, Allie, DJ, Ellie and Zoey, cousin and friend of many. When asked what made him most proud, Pines always answered: "Being a foot-soldier in the Reagan revolution."
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2019