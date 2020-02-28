Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Byron A. Robin

Byron A. Robin, 89. Beloved husband of Susan nee Schoenwald. Loving father of Randi (Steve) Stark and Barry (Mia) Robin. Cherished grandfather of Justin and Sari Stark and Alyssa Robin. Dear brother-in-law of Jerome (the late Barbara) Podolsky. Byron was the monarch of the family and was an extremely special person. He was a kind and gentle man and was always willing to help his family and others. Even in illness, his concern was always for his loving wife Suzi over himself. Service Sunday, 10:00 am at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road, (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 2200 East Devon Ave., Suite 392, Des Plaines, IL 60018 www.ccfa.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020
