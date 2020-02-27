Home

Services
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL 61701
(309) 828-2415
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Bloomington, IA
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Bloomington, IA
Byron A. Webster

Byron A. Webster Obituary
Bloomington - Byron "Ben" A. Webster of Bloomington, Illinois, died on February 20, 2020 at the age of 90 in Normal. There will be a funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 pm. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 1 pm. Reverend Billy Newell will officiate. A memorial service and the scattering of his ashes will be held in Goodman, Wisconsin on April 26th, Byron's 91st birthday. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Byron be honored with the planting of a tree, especially apple trees, or donations to the National Parks Service. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at

www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020
