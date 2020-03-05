Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:30 PM
Byron J. Genson

Byron J. Genson, 68, beloved husband and best friend of Sheri nee Henden for 43 years; loving father of Harrison (Emily) and Marc (Cally); cherished grandfather of Charlie and Landon. Faithful companion of dogs Cooper, Austin, Bailey and cats Marbles and Penelope. Chapel service Friday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his honor to , www.acs.com, would be greatly appreciated. For condolences and information 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020
