Byron J. Prais, age 83, a life long resident of Lake Bluff and Lake Forest passed away Jan. 23, 2020. Husband of Ruth C. Prais; father of Robin (Jack) Lange and Kathy (Sean) Olssen. Memorial Gathering from 4-7 p.m., Tues., Feb. 11, 2020 at Gorton Community Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m., Wed., Feb. 12, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church, 244 E. Center Avenue, Lake Bluff. Interment private at Lake Forest Cemetery. For information and full obituary – Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, 847-234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020