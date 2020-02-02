Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reuland & Turnbough
1407 N. Western Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-9649
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gorton Community Center
400 E. Illinois Road
Lake Forest, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
244 E. Center Avenue
Lake Bluff, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Byron Prais
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Byron J. Prais

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Byron J. Prais Obituary
Byron J. Prais, age 83, a life long resident of Lake Bluff and Lake Forest passed away Jan. 23, 2020. Husband of Ruth C. Prais; father of Robin (Jack) Lange and Kathy (Sean) Olssen. Memorial Gathering from 4-7 p.m., Tues., Feb. 11, 2020 at Gorton Community Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m., Wed., Feb. 12, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church, 244 E. Center Avenue, Lake Bluff. Interment private at Lake Forest Cemetery. For information and full obituary – Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, 847-234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Byron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -