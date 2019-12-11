|
Age 90, of Ft. Myers, FL and formerly of Joliet, IL and the Northside of Chicago, passed away Monday December 2, 2019. He was employed by Commonwealth Edison for many years until becoming the CEO of Nuclear Management and Resource Counsel (NUMARC) in Washington D.C. in 1985, officially retiring in 1992. Beloved husband of 66 years to Marilyn (nee Lawrence); loving father of Dr. Michael (Susan) Lee, Gary (Elizabeth) Lee and Pamela Lee; devoted grandfather of four and great grandfather of three; dear brother of Marilyn "Sis" Governile and uncle of several. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday December 14, 2019 from 1 - 4 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. In lieu of flowers memorials in his name to the would be appreciated. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or to view a complete obituary visit www.fredcdames.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019