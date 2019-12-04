|
|
Byron Ivan Pollock, beloved husband of 56 years to Judith; loving father of Steven, Neil (Jennifer Verhuel) and Bradley; dear brother-in-law of Patricia (Alan) Rubin, Jerome (Donna) Segal, Dr. Philip (Shelly Rubinstein) Segal and Dr. Joseph (Debbie Friedman) Segal. Byron was the past President of Tripack Corp. and Vice President of Ideal Corp. He was also a long time devoted board member of Chicago International Film Festival and past President of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and 1320 Cooperative Association. Chapel service Friday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chicago International Film Festival (www.chicagofilmfestival.com) or Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (www.hubbardstreetdance.com). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019