|
|
C. Beatrice Westrich, age 105. Passed away August 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Westrich; loving mother of the late Marcelle (Ralph) Dorr and Dru (Robert) Mueller; cherished mother of step-son William (Marie) Westrich; dear grandmother of Michael (Victoria) Arthofer, David (Laureen) Arthofer, Patti Reed, Kathryn (Joe) Cleberg and Cindy (Craig) Wilken; proud great-grandmother and great-great grandmother of many. Visitation Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service, 11 a.m. at Nelson Funeral Home 820 Talcott Road, Park Ridge IL., 60608. Interment will be private at Mount Emblem Cemetery. For info 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019