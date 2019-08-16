Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Church
9343 S. Francisco Ave
Evergreen Park, IL
C. Beverly Stoltz

C. Beverly Stoltz Obituary
nee Blais; Age 96; Beloved wife of the late Jack Stoltz for 64 years; Loving mother of Sue (Pat) Williams, Larry (Sherry) Stoltz, Debbie (Paul) Lucas, Jan (Don) Berglind, Barb (Rick) Ralph, the late Jerry (late Betty) Stoltz and the late Sharon Rehfeld; Proud grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 30; Visitation Sunday 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m; Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Bernadette Church, 9343 S. Francisco Ave, Evergreen Park; Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment Private Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery; For funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 16, 2019
