|
|
nee Blais; Age 96; Beloved wife of the late Jack Stoltz for 64 years; Loving mother of Sue (Pat) Williams, Larry (Sherry) Stoltz, Debbie (Paul) Lucas, Jan (Don) Berglind, Barb (Rick) Ralph, the late Jerry (late Betty) Stoltz and the late Sharon Rehfeld; Proud grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 30; Visitation Sunday 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m; Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Bernadette Church, 9343 S. Francisco Ave, Evergreen Park; Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment Private Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery; For funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 16, 2019