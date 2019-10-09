Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
C. Edward Klein Obituary
C. Edward "Eddie" Klein, age 81, of Glenview. Retired, Chicago Police Department. Beloved husband of Karen nee Sulzer: loving brother of Margaret Jeanne (the late Dr. James) Trone and Reverend George W. Klein; uncle to many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation Sunday, October 13, 2019, 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd. at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077.

Funeral Mass Monday, October 14, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N Sauganash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60643. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rush University Medical Center, Parkinson's Disease Center, 1725 W. Harrison Street, Suite 755, Chicago, IL 60612 or JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025.

Info: 847 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019
