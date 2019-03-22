|
C. William "Bill" Baxa of Westchester, age 92. U.S. Army Veteran WWII. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen, nee Holmes; loving father of Elizabeth (Josef) Yurisich, Margaret (Thomas) Wiener, Theresa (Nicholas) Eller, William (Valerie) and Timothy (Jennifer); proud grandfather of Josef, Daniel and Tomas Yurisich; Grace, Sarah and Thomas Wiener; Luke, Eric (Samantha) and Michael Eller; Emily and Jacob Baxa and Ellie, Maddie and Mimi Baxa; dear brother of the late Robert (late Virginia) Baxa. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 10:45 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Infant Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Misericordia Home (www.misericordia.com) appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2019