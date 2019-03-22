Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
C. William "Bill" Baxa

C. William "Bill" Baxa Obituary
C. William "Bill" Baxa of Westchester, age 92. U.S. Army Veteran WWII. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen, nee Holmes; loving father of Elizabeth (Josef) Yurisich, Margaret (Thomas) Wiener, Theresa (Nicholas) Eller, William (Valerie) and Timothy (Jennifer); proud grandfather of Josef, Daniel and Tomas Yurisich; Grace, Sarah and Thomas Wiener; Luke, Eric (Samantha) and Michael Eller; Emily and Jacob Baxa and Ellie, Maddie and Mimi Baxa; dear brother of the late Robert (late Virginia) Baxa. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 10:45 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Infant Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Misericordia Home (www.misericordia.com) appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2019
