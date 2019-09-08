|
Calogera 'Carol' Dicken nee Giglione, 45, passed away September 7, 2019. Cherished wife of Jeffrey for seven years. Loving daughter of the late Mario and Michela Giglione. Beloved sister of Gail (Carmine) Santoro, Andrew (Elizabeth) Giglione. Adored daughter-in-law of Janice (the late William) Dicken. Sister-in-law of Mark (Kimberly) Dicken, Lisa Butenhoff. Proud aunt of Izabela, Mario, Daniela, Stefania, Andre, Vincenzo, Ashely, Gabriela, Timothy, Rebecca, Kyle, Julia. Godchild of the late Michele and Sofia Giglione. Loving niece of Anna (the late Nick) Vaccaro, Maria (Enzo) Vinci, Francesca (the late Giovanni) Misuracca, the late Lilla (Francesco) Giacone, the late Gaspare (Rosa) Solano. Affectionate cousin to many and kind friend to all. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 10, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Funeral will begin on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, then proceed to St. Monica Catholic Church, Chicago, for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Cemetery, Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum. Info 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019