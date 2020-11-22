Calvin John Wirth, age 89, longtime resident of Glenview and formerly of Portage Park, at rest on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Ruth for sixty-seven years until her passing this July; loving father of Kristin Wirth and John Wirth; and loving son of the late John and Florence Wirth; and caring friend of many.
Calvin graduated from Carl Schurz High School where he was a gifted athlete. He married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Mildred, nee Olson, on May 2nd, 1953, and they remained married until her passing in July of 2020. With a degree from Wilbur Wright College, Calvin built a career in finance and credit and, then while in retirement, worked at Cole Parmer and was a beloved crossing guard for the Village of Glenview, Illinois. He was a charter member and course instructor with the Leaning Tower YMCA in Niles, Illinois. He is survived by his two children: daughter Kristin Wirth of Glenview, Illinois, and son John Wirth of Chicago, Illinois.
Calvin Wirth quietly passed due to natural causes on November 14th, 2020, in his longtime home in Glenview, Illinois. The family wishes to thank Dr. Lev Weissberg and Marek Ilczuk for their in-home care service support. Tributes to Calvin can be directed to the Leaning Tower YMCA. (https://www.ymcachicago.org/pages/donate-form-association
)