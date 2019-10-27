|
Calvin Keller Claus "Cal" passed away on Oct. 15, 2019. He was born in West Bend, WI on July 4, 1925 to Herman and Pearl Claus. He was High School valedictorian. He was a WWII vet stationed in the Philippines, where he was awarded the Bronze Star.
Cal was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Nona Claus, and grandson Michael Burns. He is survived by children Karen (Wolf) Claus, Linda (Dan) Burns, and David (Eli) Claus; his grandchildren Jessica, Lizzy, Charlie and Georgia; and his great grandchildren Isa, Luca, and Carter.
Cal was a Professor of Educational Psychology with a PHD from Northwestern University. He retired from National Louis University and was a pioneer in educational testing on the Northshore. He was also an accomplished musician singing and playing tuba and piano in various bands. Nona and Cal founded their own band The Dixiedownbeats in 1985. He also sang in 2 barbershop groups.
Cal was also active in The Avenue of the Righteous, St. Paul's Church in Evanston, Our Saviors, and St. John the Beloved both in Arlington Heights. Many will miss his quick wit and warm heart. A Memorial Celebration will be Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 11:00am-2:00pm, at Luther Village, Wittenberg Commons, 1250 Village Dr., Arlington Heights, IL 60004, phone 847-670-7200. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to or a .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019