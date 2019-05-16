Home

Calvin R. Paris passed away at 86 years young in his adopted hometown of Delray Beach, Florida on May 3,2019. He is preceded in death by his parents (Sam and Nellie), sister (Doris), one son (Calvin, Jr.) and a host of ancestors. Calvin is survived by his wife (Arlene), four children (Priscilla, Theodore, April and Sam), one stepchild (Alisson), ten grandchildren and a multitude of extended family and close friends. "May the Angels Welcome Calvin to Paradise".
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019
