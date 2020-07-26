1/
Camelia J. Bufalino
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Camelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Camelia J. LoPresti Bufalino, age 93, of Buffalo Grove, passed away July 23, 2020, loving wife of late Dominick J. Bufalino; devoted mother of Vincent (Joan), Angelo (Patricia) and Marietta Bufalino; loving grandmother of Kathleen (Chris) McCarney, Dominick (Shams), Michael (Hillary), Joseph (Caylen), Thomas (Vanessa), Kevin (Kara), Domenica and Donald, and great-grandmother of fourteen. Camelia was born in Chicago on May 14, 1927 and was raised by Angelo and Lillie LoPresti in the Belmont and Central area of the city. Camelia graduated from Mundelein College in 1948 with her Bachelor of Arts. She then continued her education at Loyola University Chicago where she received a Masters in History. Camelia became a pillar of education at Mother Guerin High School in River Grove starting in 1964. She taught government, history, and economics. She made it a part of her life's work to impart her "Pearls of Wisdom" to a generation of women so they had the necessary tools to succeed in life. After 25 years of teaching, she retired and spent her remaining years with her husband, watching her family grow. She leaves her family with fond memories of her drive for education, family, and recipes that will last for generations. All services are private. A memorial to celebrate her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674, https://www2.heart.org/.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
Dear Vinnie and Family, my deepest sympathy. I remember your Mother’s pizza she would make for our grammar school class parties. She was a very living and giving woman. She taught her children well. You are all living examples of her teachings. God bless
Nancy (Suwalski) Czaplewski
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved