Camelia J. LoPresti Bufalino, age 93, of Buffalo Grove, passed away July 23, 2020, loving wife of late Dominick J. Bufalino; devoted mother of Vincent (Joan), Angelo (Patricia) and Marietta Bufalino; loving grandmother of Kathleen (Chris) McCarney, Dominick (Shams), Michael (Hillary), Joseph (Caylen), Thomas (Vanessa), Kevin (Kara), Domenica and Donald, and great-grandmother of fourteen. Camelia was born in Chicago on May 14, 1927 and was raised by Angelo and Lillie LoPresti in the Belmont and Central area of the city. Camelia graduated from Mundelein College in 1948 with her Bachelor of Arts. She then continued her education at Loyola University Chicago where she received a Masters in History. Camelia became a pillar of education at Mother Guerin High School in River Grove starting in 1964. She taught government, history, and economics. She made it a part of her life's work to impart her "Pearls of Wisdom" to a generation of women so they had the necessary tools to succeed in life. After 25 years of teaching, she retired and spent her remaining years with her husband, watching her family grow. She leaves her family with fond memories of her drive for education, family, and recipes that will last for generations. All services are private. A memorial to celebrate her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the American Heart Association
, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674, https://www2.heart.org/
.