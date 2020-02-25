|
Cameron A. Bielat, "Cam", a lifelong Glenview resident passed away in Tampa, Florida on February 17, 2020 after a sudden illness. He was 63 years old. Cam was the oldest of four children born to Myron D. and Florence T. Bielat (nee Perry). He graduated from Glenbrook South High School in 1975 where he played many competitive sports and excelled at ice hockey. He went on to the University of Illinois at Chicago where he continued his hockey career. During college Cam was drafted to play minor-league professional hockey for Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. After a couple of years, he returned home to finish his degree at De Paul University. Cam worked in the Automotive industry in sales, finance and ultimately in management before retiring and was a member of the General Motors Fleet and Commercial Dealer Council.
Throughout his life, Cam was grateful for the many mentors who guided him. At an early age, Cam began his lifelong work of mentoring youth. He joined the Big Brother program and coached Glenview Youth Hockey while still in his 20's. Cam loved all sports but his greatest passion was sailing. Thriving on competition, he completed 28 prestigious Chicago Yacht Club-Chicago to Mackinaw races earning him entry into the distinguished Island Goat Sailing Society. Cam was a member of Sheridan Shore Yacht Club in Wilmette where he served as Commodore and on the board of directors at the Sheridan Shore Sailing School, actively involved in nurturing a love of sailing in young people. Working with the NSSRA, and the Rice Child & Family Center, he helped bring the joy of sailing to disabled children. With his strong desire to mentor, Cam joined Jobs for Youth, a non-profit organization helping inner-city young adults, where he was not only an instructor but also on the board of directors. He was also a member of the OLPH Men's Club. To all of his activities, Cam brought a helping hand, a bright mind, an infectious laugh and a smiling face. He made friends in any situation and had too many to count. It was one of his gifts.
In 2001, Cam married Diana Middleton. They traveled and enjoyed each other and their life together along with their two extended families and friends. Cam lived life to its fullest and brought fun, joy and laughter to all who knew him. He made a difference in the lives of those he helped. The world is a better place for him having lived in it. Cam is survived by his loving wife Diana, who profoundly misses him; his sisters Karen Rojek (Craig), Kim Weidler (Kurt) and Jackie; Diana's siblings Susan Vlazny (Jim), Jean, Jim (Margaret), Bob (Chia Fen) and Tom (Ann), 13 nieces and nephews and 11 great nieces and nephews.
Visitation Thursday, February 27, 2020 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Friday, February 28, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025. Entombment All Saints Cemetery & Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sheridan Shore Sailing School, 20 Harbor Dr. Wilmette, IL 60091 or Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund, 1775 Grove St. Glenview, IL 60025.
Info:www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2020