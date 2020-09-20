1/1
Cameron H. Ivey
Cameron H. Ivey, U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Janet nee Kluzek. Loving father of Susan (William) Barker, Sandi Ivey, Stacy Ivey (Pete Biondo), Scott (Jeanna) Ivey & Steven (Jennifer) Ivey. Cherished grandfather of Amanda, Scott, Ryan, Bobby, Cameron, Michael, Steven, Caroline, Mitchell, Grace & the late Billy. Proud great-grandfather of Audrey, Kaylin & Allison. Dear brother of Betty (the late Leland) Buss, the late Philip & Agnes Ivey & Robert & Hope Ivey. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Past employee of Illinois Bell for 37 years. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Private interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to NWCSRA, 10 Montrose Dr., Romeoville, IL. 60446 or to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
SEP
22
Funeral
09:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
SEP
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Gerald Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
