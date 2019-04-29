|
Fun loving, fast car driving, airplane flying, yacht coasting, motorcycle riding, model building, get-your-hands-dirty… grasses growing, grill mastering, Think Big Project constructing, vigorous student, acclaimed athlete, history enthusiast, art procuring, Alter Boy spirited, Naval officiating, Indiana Jones – looking, John Wayne – commanding, rugged and fair-minded thinking, greatest bedside mannered expert and devoted medicine practicing, perpetual care-giving big-hearted accomplished doctor… an exemplary role model and willing leader, a practiced scientist, ethicist, humorist, and a constant source of wide-eyed ambition, energy and goodness… an abundantly caring, thoughtful, loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend to all… passed away peacefully on Thursday April 18, 2019.Dr. Thomson is survived by people that loved him very much, his wife Mary Jean, his sister Mary Glennis, his children Brian and Allison, and Grandsons Doug and Chris.Memorial Services to celebrate the life of Dr. Thomson will be determined soon. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and/or UNICEF.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 29 to May 5, 2019