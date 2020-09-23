1/1
Camilla Marie Racine
Camilla Marie Racine nee Kennell, age 81, of Evanston, IL. Beloved wife of the late Donald T. Racine. Loving mother of Michael (Lori), Brian (Brandi), and the late David Racine. Proud grandmother of Grant and Megan Racine; Liam and Tillie Racine. Dear sister of Patricia (the late John) Carroll and the late Edward (the late Marjorie) Kennell. Visitation Friday, September 25, 2020, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at Saint Joan of Arc Church, 9248 North Lawndale Avenue, Evanston, IL 60203. Entombment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Arc of Hope Uganda c/o Saint Joan of Arc Church, 9248 North Lawndale Avenue, Evanston, IL 60203. Info: (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
September 22, 2020
We shared many drives to Purdue to visit our sons! In snow or rain. Camilla was a wonderful, giving person and a cherished friend.
Sharon Thompson
Friend
