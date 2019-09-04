Home

Camille Charnota Obituary
Camille Charnota (nee Pinto), beloved wife of the late William Charnota; loving mother of Mark (Lina) Esposito, the late Christopher (Patricia) Esposito and Melissa (Robert) Rascia, David (Piera) Charnota and Michael Charnota; cherished Nani of Lexee, Madeline, Vincent, Sophia, Marcella and great-grandson Dominic, Bianca, Marissa, Taylor, Carly and Joseph, Kyle, William and Kendal; dear sister of Mary Lou (Anthony "Butch") Dalesandro, Marguerite Caliendo, the late John Michael (Louise) Pinto; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Past President and long time member of the Italian American War Veterans Women's Auxiliary. Funeral Thursday beginning with Visitation from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 7600 W. North Ave., River Forest, 60305 followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Sciaraffa Funeral Directors. For information call (773) 889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
