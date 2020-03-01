Home

Camille Frances Zale


1929 - 2020
Camille Frances Zale Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Camille Frances Zale (nee Valerio) announce her passing, on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the age of 90. Camille was born on June 3, 1929 in Berwyn, Illinois. She was the daughter of the late Vito J. and Anna (nee Horak) Valerio. She resided in Westchester, Illinois. Camille, known to her family and friends as "Cami", will be fondly be remembered by her beloved brother, Vito F. Valerio; loving companion, Ray Ciesel; dearest nieces, Laura (Dan) Tellor, Dawn (John III) Dispensa, and Tracey (Paul) Spotts. One great-niece, three great-nephews and one great-great niece will also fondly remember Cami. Cami lived life to the fullest, had a spirit of adventure spending time with her amazing family and friends, attending the theater, traveling, and playing dominoes in Burr Ridge. Her loving husband, Walter Zale, who she married in 1952, and her dearest sister-in-law Shirley Valerio precede her in death. Cami graduated from the University of Illinois in 1952 with a degree in journalism. She was a proud member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority and voted the "Ideal Sorority Girl." After college, she worked in the publishing field. Cami was a member of Divine Providence Church and the Over 50 Club in Westchester. Cami was known for her infectious smile, elegance, beauty and compassionate spirit. Respecting the wishes of Cami, funeral services will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
