Cook, Camille J. (Jarzembska), age 87, formerly of Western Springs, IL passed peacefully on September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alex and dear friend of Karen M. Ziemba, she will be forever remembered by her compassionate caregivers Rebecca, Charlene, Niecy, Martha, Alda and Marissa who cared lovingly for her since February 15, 2017. Surviving members of her family include her sister-in-law Elaine Pingel, nieces and nephews Susan Mattson, Darryl Cook, Jane Van Ham, Adam Pingel and Leah Thompson, cousin Phyllis (Jarzembski) Balduzzi and Judy (Balduzzi) Phillips. Camille attended and graduated with high honors from Northwestern University in 1954 and immediately pursued a career in graphic arts. In 1972 she engaged her creative qualities as the founder of the Film Center at the Art Institute of Chicago which later became the Gene Siskel Film Center. Investigating yet another interest in travel and fine food, in 1981 she established the not-for-profit Culinary Arts News, which published reviews of cooking schools throughout the world. Directing attention to another love of her life, in 1991 she founded and became president of Friends of Fiber Art International a non-profit arts advocacy organization whose mission was to promote art made of flexible materials or constructed using textile techniques. Under her leadership the organization thrived, offering "travel and learn" programs which allowed participants first-hand glimpses of extensive private and public textile art collections. In its 25 years of existence, through their Grants program, Friends extensively financially supported projects that educated the public in this medium. Camille will be remembered by many for her creativity, extreme thirst for knowledge and perfection, tenacity and perseverance in life. Monetary contributions in her memory may be sent to: Racine Art Museum, 441 Main Street, Racine, WI 53403. Due to the ongoing government mandates for social distancing and in consideration of the health and safety of all, a public memorial service will be held next year. For additional information please contact 708-710-0644.





