Camille Rupp-Hankin


1947 - 2020
Camille Rupp-Hankin Obituary
Camille Rupp-Hankin of Lakewood was born May 25, 1947 in Chicago to Vincent and Dorothy Rupp. She passed away peacefully February 25, 2020. Camille spent her career as a paralegal. She was widely recognized as an expert in the residential real estate field. Camille is survived by her husband of 36 years, Ronald Hankin; step son, Craig (Patti) Hankin; grandchildren, Makenzie, Kylie, and Addison; brothers, Gerald and Edward Rupp; sister in law, Janice Kempf; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved canine companion, Daisy Deuce. She was preceded in death by sister,Judith Tereza; and parents, Vincent and Dorothy Rupp.Services for Camille to be announced. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to On Angels Wings Animal Shelter, Crystal Lake, www.onangelswings.org Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
