Camille T. Ingrassia, 96, a long-time resident of Riverside, Illinois, passed away at home on April 18. Born July 16, 1923 in Chicago, she was predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Ingrassia, her parents, Pasquale and Mary Barbera, and her siblings Salvatore Barbera, Frances Barbera, and Marie (late Joseph) Grippe. She was a long-time employee of W.S. Darley & Co.



Camille is survived by her four beloved children, Barbara (John) Benson, Janet (Joseph) Madia, Benedict Ingrassia, and Charles Ingrassia. She was the loving grandmother of Christopher Benson, Sara Benson, and Ian Ingrassia, and cherished aunt to nieces Joann (Rick) Emerson and Carol (Rich) Anthony. She shared her joy for life with many friends and extended family members. She will be missed by many. Due to the current health crisis, burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois, was held privately. A memorial mass at St. Mary Church, Riverside, and a celebration of Camille's life will take place when it is safe to do so.





