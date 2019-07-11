Home

Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
8:00 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Candace K. Rymek

Candace K. Rymek Obituary
(nee Lindsay), "The GLUE of her family." Beloved wife of Stanley Rymek. Loving mother of Brian (Diane) Rymek & Kimberly Rymek. Cherished grandmother of Anthony & Allison Rymek, Brian & Nickolas Coughlin and Brooklyn Flynn. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph & Ann Lindsay (nee Wiot). Dear sister of Danny, Joann, Denise, late Sandra, Terrence, Robert, & Renee. Visitation Friday, July 12th from 3:00 p.m. until time of chapel service 8:00 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Funeral Services & Interment will be private. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 11, 2019
