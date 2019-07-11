|
(nee Lindsay), "The GLUE of her family." Beloved wife of Stanley Rymek. Loving mother of Brian (Diane) Rymek & Kimberly Rymek. Cherished grandmother of Anthony & Allison Rymek, Brian & Nickolas Coughlin and Brooklyn Flynn. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph & Ann Lindsay (nee Wiot). Dear sister of Danny, Joann, Denise, late Sandra, Terrence, Robert, & Renee. Visitation Friday, July 12th from 3:00 p.m. until time of chapel service 8:00 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Funeral Services & Interment will be private. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 11, 2019