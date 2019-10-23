Home

Cara Chantal Parrillo-Hincks, age 53; beloved wife of Kevin J. Hincks; loving mother of Carolina Brennan; stepmother of O'Connor, Alexandra, Griffin, and Brennan Hincks; cherished daughter of William J. and Carol Giles Parrillo; dear sister of William G. Parrillo and Jon R. Parrillo; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, October 26, 2019 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 AM at Ascension of Our Lord Church, 1S.314 Summit Ave. Oakbrook Terrace, IL. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to (donate3.cancer.org), (www.mercyhome.org/giving), Spring Hill College (badgernet.shc.edu/give), or Trinity High School (www.trinityhs.org), are appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019
