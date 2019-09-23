Home

Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Peter's United Church of Christ
125 W. Church St.
Elmhurst, IL
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter's United Church of Christ
125 W. Church St.
Elmhurst, IL
Carey Ann Steinhebel nee Maechtle, 67, of Elmhurst. Beloved wife of Robert; loving mother of Jennifer Steinhebel, Jamey (Tony) DiBrito and Julie (Jay) Nowak; proud grandmother of Trent, Abella, Mason, Clara and Dane; dear sister of the late Melissa Fornear and the late Scott Maechtle; fond sister-in-law of Nancy Steinhebel, Rich Steinhebel and the late Kenneth Steinhebel; fond aunt of her nephews and niece. Visitation at the Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 and at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 125 W. Church St., Elmhurst from 10:00 a.m. until time of service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery, Elmhurst. If desired, memorials can be sent to Residential Hospice, 5440 Corporate Dr., Suite 400, Troy, MI 48098. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 23, 2019
