On May 3rd, 2020, Kiki joined her husband Frank J Rothing Sr. (d. 2003) for eternal life. They were married for 52 years and raised 8 children in their Wilmette home.
Loving mother of Frank Jr. "Bud" (Patty), Rex, Jim, Joe (Colleen), Tom, Carita (Bernie) Adams, the late Peter (Tanya), and the late Dick Rothing. Devoted grandmother of Christopher, Katie (Eric), Querin (Emily), Tyrel (Kelsey), Carita, Tell, Ryan, Matt (Alexandria), Casey (Lisette), Jamie (Spencer), Maureen (Jamie), JR, Ben and Lorraine. Adoring Grandma Kiki of 14 grandchildren and Great Grandma Kiki of 8 great grandchildren. Sister to Martha (deceased), sister to Ann (recently deceased) and brother to Jack. Cousin to the entire Corbett families in Wilmington, North Carolina and the Reiss families in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Great friend of many and the best bridge partner.
Kiki volunteered and supported many organizations over the years: Society of the Sacred Heart, St Mary of the Woods, Children's Memorial Hospital, Madonna Christ Child Dresses, St Francis Xavier school and church, SFX Women's Club, Bridge Club, Boy Scouts of America and she loved her Camp Osoha.
She enjoyed playing bridge, sewing quilts and bridesmaids' dresses for family and friends and stitching her needlepoint. Her pictures, chair seats and Christmas stockings will carry memories for years to come. Kiki was a long-time parishioner at St Francis Xavier Parish in Wilmette.
Due to the limitations and restrictions of COVID-19 no services are being planned at this time. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local food pantry.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in PL-North on May 14, 2020.