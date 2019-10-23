|
|
Carl A. Brandon, passed October 3, 2019. U.S. Army Veteran Korean War. Loving husband of Linda. Beloved father of Carl Jr. (Peggy) Brandon, Chris Brandon, Edie (Paul) Schaeflein and Chet Brandon. Proud grandfather of 14; Great-grandfather of 7. Loving brother to 9 siblings. Visitation Monday, October 21, 2019 from 2-9 P.M. with prayers at 7:00 P.M. at The Brady-Gill Funeral Home 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Honor Flight 9701 W. Higgins Road Rosemont, IL 60018 appreciated. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019