Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Michael Church
14325 Highland Avenue
Orland Park, IL
Carl C. Groth Obituary
Carl C. Groth, Age 69, passed away on December 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Dugan) Groth. Loving dad of Meghan (Mike) Groth-Prepura, David (Candace) Groth and the late Colleen (Ben) Hill. Dear TicTac Papa of Jacob Carl, Julie Ann, Calliope, Collette and Samantha. Also survived by relatives and friends.

Visitation, Thursday, December 12, 2019, 3:00PM to 9:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Funeral, Friday, December 13, 2019, 10:30AM Family and friends are asked to gather at Saint Michael Church, 14325 Highland Avenue, Orland Park, Illinois for 10:45AM Mass. Cremation rites to be accorded. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019
