Carl Dobrich, Ret. Asst. Deputy. Supt. CPD, age 89, late of Orland Park, formerly of South Chicago, passed away June 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia (nee Cuzella). Loving father of Carl J. (Katherine) Dobrich, Ret. ISP and Michael Dobrich. Devoted grandfather of Rachel, Rebecca, Sarah and Michael. Dearest brother of the late Gloria (late Jack, Ret. CPD) Stibich, late Catherine "Jeanie" (Philip) Bloom and late Elaine Graan. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Visitation Friday, June 28, 2019 DIRECTLY AT Sacred Heart Croatian Church, 2864 E. 96th St., Chicago, IL 60617 from 9am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Please omit flowers. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019