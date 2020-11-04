(March 3, 1952 – November 1, 2020)
Carl Witschy of Oak Park. Husband of Diane Menza; devoted father of Thomas and Christopher; son-in-law of Connie Menza; loving brother of James (Margaret Parker); brother-in-law to Lindy Rose (Michael), Lorraine Menza, Gina Menza (Tim Waters) and beloved Uncle of Elizabeth, Sani, Daniel (Kristen), Robert, Andrew, Jackson, Samantha and Great Uncle of Sonia, Regan and Atlas. Carl also loved his many dogs. He was raised in Southern Illinois and remained a devoted University of Illinois fan. Past partner with the law firm of Lathan & Watkins. A memorial service will be planned in the near post covid future. The family requests that any donations go to Animal Care League of Oak Park at http://www.animalcareleague.org/
.