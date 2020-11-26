Carl F. Constable, 71, of Chicago, passed away November 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy; father of Elizabeth; devoted son of the late Vernon and Helen; cherished brother of Marilyn (the late Doyel) Farrar, Bonnie Constable, Gladys (the late Haidar) Zureikat and the late Grace Constable; dearest uncle of Daniel Farrar, Nathan (Abby) and Natalie Zureikat. Carl retired from the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 2 after 44 years of service, most recently having worked for Schindler Elevator Service. Carl was a Troubleshooter, highly respected by all of his colleagues and friends, and continued to receive calls for his expertise long after his retirement. He was a devout Christian and demonstrated his faith daily with his kindness, generosity and care for others. Visitation Saturday, Nov. 28th, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m at Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles. Funeral Service and Interment at Irving Park Cemetery private. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Visitation will be limited to only (10) people at any given time. All visitors entering the funeral home are required to wear a face covering. Due to the number of people who would like to pay their respects, we ask that you make your visit a brief one in order to allow all who would like to visit to do so. Info., www.colonialfuneral.com
