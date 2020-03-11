|
Carl F. Cutinello, age 48, passed away suddenly March 7, 2020. Devoted father of Lorenzo, Vincenzo, Sophia and Naila Cutinello. Beloved son of Concetta "Connie" and Carl R. Cutinello. Loving brother of Cynthia (Rick) Wilkinson, Cheryl (Eddie) Sansosti, Christy Comin and Char (Phil) Plaia. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday March 13th from 2:00 to 9:00 pm (Funeral Service will be Friday at 8:00 pm) at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison St; Willowbrook. The services will conclude Friday evening. Information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020