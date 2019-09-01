|
|
Carl Freeman Mueller, age 96 of Wilmette, IL died Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Carl was born on December 10, 1922 in Chicago, Illinois to Carl Oscar and Ruth Freeman Mueller.
Carl grew up in the Rogers Park area of Chicago and graduated from Sullivan High School. He attended the University of Illinois and earned a B.S in Structural Engineering. He was a member of the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity and served as their president. Upon graduation, Carl served in the United States Army Corps of Engineers during World War II.
Carl continued the family business as President and owner of Mueller Construction Company upon his father's death in 1951. Carl was very giving of his time and talents over the years. He served as a director and president of Michigan Shores Club, a trustee of both Kenilworth Union Church and the North Shore Senior Center, member of the Wilmette Zoning Board and Wilmette Historical Society, a director of the Chicago Builders Association and as an officer and director of the Ocean Trail Condominium Association. He was an active member of Michigan Shores Club, Skokie Country Club, the University Club of Chicago and Turtle Creek Country Club, Tequesta FL. He was involved with the 20th Century Combine, Chicago Farmers Association and the Foundation Club among others. He enjoyed winters in Jupiter, FL, summers at the farm in Monroe, WI and traveled extensively, often with various groups from organizations in which he was involved. Carl enjoyed spending time with the family and took an interest in and participated in his children's activities from Boy Scouts to family ski trips, bike rides, tennis games and afternoons sailing on Lake Michigan. Carl loved to play his many accordions and was known to show up at nursing homes and preschools in a Santa suit to play a rousing round of Jingle Bells. He was an avid sailor, golfer, paddle and tennis player.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Nancy Bryant Mueller; loving father of Susan (Jim) Hollingsworth, Betsy (Bob) Jaeschke and Kurt (Anne) Mueller; proud grandfather of Jennifer, Mark, Megan, Peter (Supina), Megan (Steven), Amy, Arthur and Joan and great grandfather of three; fond brother of Nancy Barnhart.
Funeral and interment private. Memorials may be made to Kenilworth Union Church, 211 Kenilworth Avenue, Kenilworth, IL 60043, North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield, IL 60093 or . Funeral info: (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 1 to Sept. 5, 2019