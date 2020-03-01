|
Beloved husband of the late Laurie Murray Leigh, loving father of Nancy, Stuart and John, Carl practiced internal medicine at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he cared for thousands of Chicagoans for 42 years. Carl was an active member of Fourth Presbyterian Church and a family man, raising his children with Laurie in the same neighborhood he grew up in, Chicago's Near North Side. Gregarious, compassionate and full of mirth, Carl took delight in socializing with a large circle of friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 4th, at 11 a.m. at 4th Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut St. Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith in Practice.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020