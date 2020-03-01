Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
4th Presbyterian Church,
126 E. Chestnut St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Send Flowers

Carl G. Leigh


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl G. Leigh Obituary
Beloved husband of the late Laurie Murray Leigh, loving father of Nancy, Stuart and John, Carl practiced internal medicine at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he cared for thousands of Chicagoans for 42 years. Carl was an active member of Fourth Presbyterian Church and a family man, raising his children with Laurie in the same neighborhood he grew up in, Chicago's Near North Side. Gregarious, compassionate and full of mirth, Carl took delight in socializing with a large circle of friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 4th, at 11 a.m. at 4th Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut St. Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith in Practice.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -