Carl H. "Geezer" Parnitzke Air Force Veteran beloved husband of Ruth (nee Hebert) and the late Helen (nee Salavrakos); loving father of James (Kathy), John(Angela), Katina (Donald) Majeski and the late Daniel Parnitzke; dear stepfather of Ernie (Sue) Marcum, Clayton (Dennaise) Marcum, Doug (Lisa) Marcum, Sherri (Joe) Heetel, Jackie (Paul) Cusumano and the late Tina Helm; proud papa of Eric, Krystle, Johnny, Carly, Jessica, Jeffrey and Nicole; dearest great grandfather of 12; cherished great great grandfather of Aryn; devoted stepfather "Poppy" of many; fond brother of Margaret (Stan) Leach and Karen (the late Donald) Hall; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Carl was a distinguished owner of Pars Appliance Repair in Oak Lawn for nearly 50 years. Carl was greatly admired and respected by many and will be dearly missed by all. Visitation Sunday 12:00 noon until 5:00 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459. Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, facemasks and social distancing is required, Loitering is not permitted to accommodate all guests. Funeral Info: 708-636-2320.